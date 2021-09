WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It may not feel like Autumn outside just yet, but this new beer may have taste buds saying FALLelujah!

Wilmington Brewing Company has whipped up their seasonal pumpkin pie beer.

It’s called the “Pretty Pumpkin Ale” and it made with 100 pumpkin pies from Apple Annie’s Bake Shop.

You can go grab yourself a pint at their location at 824 South Kerr Avenue.