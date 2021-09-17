World War I living history event at N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Reenactors in period costumes will help bring World War I history alive for those who attend this weekend’s living history event at the N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport.
The event runs Sept. 18 and 19 at the museum located at 204 E. Moore St. in downtown Southport, NC.
Katy Menne, the museum’s Curator of Education, says they’re relating events from the War to real-life, current events in the region today.
“We are not only looking at things that occurred; we’re looking at the awards, medals and military services rolled out around that time,” Menne said.
The experience will include authors, documentarians, and reenactors, as well as groups that currently support veterans.
An interactive scavenger hunt will be part of the fun, as will other activities including a make-your-own-poppy flower station, coloring cards and draft records of men from a five-county region surrounding the museum.
“A lot of these names, we still have in the area,” Menne explained.
Event hours are Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sept. 19, noon – 4 p.m.
The rare Sunday hours will allow visitors to enjoy a tour of the museum on a day it’s normally closed.
For more information, visit here.