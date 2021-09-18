Hundreds turn out for the annual Dragon Boat Regatta in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of people competed for the top trophy and bragging rights in the annual Dragon Boat Regatta race Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds more spectators lined the Carolina Beach Marina to cheer on the 24 teams who participated this year.

- Advertisement -

The regatta helps to raise money for several non-profit organizations and saw its biggest turnout in the 7-year history of the event.

Prizes were given to the fastest team, as well as the most spirited team and best costumes.

Many teams say they were just there for the experience of it all.

“We’re just having fun,” participant Rose Hewett said. “It’s gonna be good, regardless of the outcome.”

Another team reflected Hewett’s thoughts.

“We certainly do expect it to be a fun day,” team captain Jenny Monk said. “Even though our time is going to be the worst of anybody out here, we got it. Our team is awesome!”

In addition to the boats, the event also featured vendors of a variety of items for people to shop for in between races.