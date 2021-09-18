‘Love Me, Don’t Hurt Me’ event held to tackle issue of children’s safety in schools

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Keeping children safe at school is a growing concern around the country and the Cape Fear.

An event was held Saturday at the Derick Davis Center at Maides Park to take on the issue, with the theme being ‘Love Me, Don’t Hurt Me’.

Several schools, churches and businesses took park, with the goal of encouraging people to come together to make schools safer.

Organizer Yushonda Midgette says this topic has touched everyone in some way.

“Even those that have not experienced it that may come in contact, they will find this as a behooving time to really captivate the moment,” Midgette said. “And know that they are important, their lives do matter, they are an asset to society and we’re here to build their lives.”

Midgette wrote a book on the topic which can be found here.