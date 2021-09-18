Many people gather in downtown Wilmington for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Today you may have seen a sea of green in downtown, where many people gathered for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival.

Celebrating “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day”, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival was held in September instead of March, because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic at that time.

Hundreds of people were in attendance, many saying they enjoyed the parade.

“It was wonderful, and I’m so proud, –I’m from Leland, and I’m so proud of North Brunswick Band, they were looked wonderful in their uniforms and they sounded great,” said Terry Child, attendee.

“It was great, we just happened to be here and saw the parade and we enjoyed it.” said Verlinda Anderson, attendee.

The parade was followed by the Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Festival held in the Legion Flynn parking lot at South 2nd Street & Market Street. The festival featured live music, vendors, food trucks, and activities for kids.

Even though the event is traditionally held in the spring, many attendees said they did not mind it being held in the summer, thankful for a chance to celebrate.

“Well I’m a Wilmingtonian, and I love everything that goes on in Wilmington, and I love to support downtown. I’m just glad we’re getting to celebrate,” Jean Lawler, attendee.

“How fun is it that there’s a St. Patricks Day festival, in the middle of summer. Like, that’s what we were kind of excited about,” said Abby Duffy, attendee.

“Yeah it’s the last weekend of summer, so might as well celebrate St. Patricks Day,” said Drew Alwine, attendee.

At this time, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee is expecting the parade to be held in March next year, resuming tradition.