Local motorcycle club in Wilmington holds a memorial ride in remembrance of 9/11 victims

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today, dozens of motorcyclists in a local club with members who are current and former firefighters, rode in remembrance of more than 300 firefighters who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks, 20 years ago.

The Red Knights Motorcycle Club of NC, Chapter 6, held its 16th Annual 343 Memorial Ride to Honor the Fallen of 9/11 at Carolina Coast Harley Davidson in Wilmington.

- Advertisement -

At the memorial ceremony attendees said the pledge of allegiance, a local group sang the national anthem, and a moment of silence was held.

The ceremony was followed by a caravan of motorcyclists, all riding in remembrance.

Red Knights Motorcycle Club president, Buddy Mizelle, says the club donates funds raised from the event to an organization every year.

“We ride for them, and we raise money for a charity of some sort, where we’ve donated over $100,000 in the past to Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill,” said Buddy Mizelle.

Leading the motorcyclists down Market Street were fire trucks from local fire stations, and deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

The Red Knights Motorcycle Club of NC, Chapter 6, has not yet announced which organization they plan to donate the funds from this year’s memorial ride.