Police vehicle procession to Battleship NC kicks off the national police dog K-9 trials

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC –This evening, you may have seen dozens of blue lights caravanning down Carolina Beach Road, with multiple law enforcement agencies K-9 units from across the country in town for a chance to compete for top dog.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the United States Police Canine Association’s “National Police Dog I K-9″ Trials. The blue light procession began in Carolina Beach, and ended at the USS North Carolina. Kicking off the event, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office had one of their K-9 officers demonstrate an escaped prisoner capture. A helicopter circled the sky, and the K-9 officer rode in on a boat in the Cape Fear River, and apprehended the prisoner.

The sheriff’s office wanted to give visiting officers a chance to see what downtown Wilmington has to offer.

“The competitors so far, are more than grateful to be in Wilmington, NC. They have had already a little bit of free time to go around and explore. So, tonight that’s why we’re doing this at the Battleship. We want them to see the beautiful Wilmington skyline, and the businesses and everything is at their disposal,” said Cpl. Jason Cummings, NHSO K-9 unit.

The event will run until Thursday, and people can stop by and watch the trials at Veterans Park in Wilmington, Mike Chappell Park in Carolina Beach, and Joe Eakes Park in Kure Beach.