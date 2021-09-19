Unidentified body found near area of search for Gabby Petito

WESTERN WYOMING (ABC News) — An unidentified body has been discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, near the general area police have been searching for Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who went missing while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, authorities said.

The Teton County coroner confirmed to ABC News Sunday afternoon that the agency dispatched resources to a body found in the national forest. No further details were disclosed, including whether the body is that of a man or a woman.

The FBI Denver, National Park Service and law enforcement are expected to give an update at 6 p.m. ET. in Grand Teton National Park.

The development came as a search for Brian Laundrie, Petito’s boyfriend, resumed in Florida.

Petito’s parents reported her missing on Sept. 11 after not speaking with her for two weeks.

Laundrie had been named by police as a “person of interest” in Petito’s disappearance. The 23-year-old Laundrie, who returned home more than two weeks ago without Petito and has refused to speak to police, has not been seen since Tuesday, according to law enforcement officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.