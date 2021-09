NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The 2021 National Patrol K9 trials kicked off today around New Hanover County, showcasing dozens of dogs in a variety of competitions.

The dogs compete through Thursday for Top Dog.

Today and Tuesday’s events in Wilmington include obedience and evidence recovery, with criminal apprehension events scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

The competitions begin each morning at 8:00 a.m. and run through noon.