Canada networks project Trudeau’s party to win most seats

TORONTO (AP) — News networks project Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party will win the most seats in Canada’s election.

Trudeau gambled on an early election in a bid to win a majority of seats in Parliament, but it’s not yet clear if he will do so.

The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and now appears to have led his party to the top finish in the two elections since.

Trudeau bet Canadians didn’t want a Conservative government during a pandemic.

Canada is now among the most fully vaccinated countries in the world and Trudeau’s government spent hundreds of billions of dollars to prop up the economy amid lockdowns.