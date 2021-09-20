Car crash ends with drug arrest in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man faces several drug charges following a car crash in Wilmington over the weekend.
Wilmington Police Department officers arrived at a car crash at Wrightsville Avenue and South College Road on Sunday.
Police say one driver ran a red light and struck another vehicle.
“After a search of a book bag belonging to 28-year-old Keifer Mayo, officers discovered OxyContin, Meth, Amphetamine, Heroin, Subutex, and Marijuana,’ police wrote in a release. “A loaded BB gun was also recovered.”
Mayo was charged with alter/steal/destroy evidence, PWIMSD Schedule I, II, and III Controlled Substance, Driving While Impaired, Carrying Concealed Weapon, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, among other charges.
He is currently being held under a $180,000 secured bond.