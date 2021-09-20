Columbus County Board of Education member dies

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County Board of Education member has died.

According to Columbus County School board member Randy Coleman, Monte Herring died Monday morning at 5:30.

According to posts from the church Herring attended, members of the Cerro Gordo Baptist Church had been holding prayer services for Herring as he battled after effects from COVID-19 in the hospital.

Coleman said he believed Herring died from COVID-19.

“He was a great man,” Coleman said. “He mentored me a lot as far as a board member and he will missed. He has impacted many lives and he will be missed.”

Columbus County Schools announced the news in a press release Monday afternoon saying Columbus County Schools has experienced a great loss with the passing of long-time board member Monte Herring on September 20th, 2021.

“Mr. Herring was a treasured member of his church and community, beloved by his family and friends, and a tireless champion for education in our system.”

Herring was elected to the Board of Education in 2006 and served for 14 years. During that time, he was instrumental in the creation of Columbus Career And College Academy, acquiring funding for a one-to-one initiative which supplies technology for every student, and overseeing the funding, planning and implementation of two new K-8 schools as a few examples of his impact. Herring also received the highest honor given to a North Carolina School Board Member, The Raleigh Dingman Award.



“While Mr. Herring was proud of the many key accomplishments of the Columbus County Board of Education, he was known for having an understanding and interest in the smallest details, and constantly pushed the board to make decisions that benefited all students. He never missed an opportunity to ask “What’s best for children?” He leaves behind a legacy of care and concern for every student, parent and staff member, and his ability to lead our school system through many changes and challenges will sustain our progress for many years to come.”

The School District also saying their thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and our entire community.

Coleman said funeral services have not been arranged yet.