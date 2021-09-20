Deaf woman says Dunkin refused her service

ENCINO, CA (CBSLA) – A woman said she was refused service last Friday at a California Dunkin’ Donuts because she’s deaf.

Not long after, Shannon Heroux posted a tearful TikTok video about the incident, which has garnered nearly 2 million likes in the week that it’s been on the social media platform.

“I couldn’t hear anything. I wear a cochlear implant, but I didn’t have it on at that time. I’ve never been refused service and it hurts,” Heroux said in her post.

Heroux said she asked the cashier and the manager to lower their masks so she could read their lips or write down what they were saying, but they refused.

