Eastern NC fire chief resigns after drunken driving arrest

GREENVILLE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina fire chief is resigning after authorities confirmed his arrest on drunken driving charges.

WITN-TV reports that Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief Eric Griffin announced Sunday that he’s resigning. The announcement comes after the Nash County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Griffin was arrested early Sunday and charged with speeding and driving while impaired.

Chief Deputy Brandon Medina says Griffin was traveling 94 mph in a 70 mph zone and a sobriety test found a blood alcohol content of .20.

Griffin had been with the department since 1993 and served as chief since 2014. Last month, he announced that he would retire in December.

Deputy Chief Brock Davenport has been named acting chief.