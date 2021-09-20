Former Surf City mayor resigns from ABC Board

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WWAY) — The chairman of the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission has resigned from the board, citing anxiety over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the agency’s recent challenges with liquor distribution.

A.D. “Zander” Guy submitted his resignation on Friday to Gov. Roy Cooper.

He was at the job for over four years, resigning as mayor of Surf City in March 2017 to take the position.

Guy, 72, told The Associated Press on Monday that recent events led he and his wife to reassess his service, including the liquor supply troubles and the deaths of people close to him due to COVID-19.

Guy previously served as chairman while Beverly Perdue was governor.