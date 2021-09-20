Nearly 80% of New Hanover County employees are vaccinated for COVID-19

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County has released an update on employee vaccinations.

By the end of the day Tuesday, 80% of county employees will be vaccinated.

- Advertisement -

More than 340 employees are being tested for COVID-19 weekly.

The county says one COVID case in a critical county office was identified and quarantined before the virus spread.

The county announced in early August that employees must verify they are vaccinated or be tested weekly for COVID-19. New hires after August 10 are required to be vaccinated unless they qualify for exemptions outlined by the CDC.

The county hoped to have at least 75% of employees vaccinated by October 1.