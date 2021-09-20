New billing cycle coming in October for CFPUA customers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Since its founding in 2008, CFPUA has issued bills on a bi-monthly basis. Now — it’s switching to monthly billing.

CFPUA says new technology has paved the way for the adjustment to the billing process.

- Advertisement -

Representatives feel this will put their company more in line with other utility providers around the Cape Fear.

Cammie Bellamy with CFPUA says although they have received many questions from customers about the switch, they expect the change to be positive.

“When you mention that people are going to get bills more frequently, their first question is ‘oh no, am I going to have to pay more?’ Absolutely not,” Bellamy said. “We’re not raising rates for water and sewer. In fact, we estimate your bill will be about half of what it is on the monthly basis. On the whole, smaller easier to manage bills for customers.”

Bellamy says they hope to complete the process by next month. But it may take until November for all customers to see the change reflected on their bill.