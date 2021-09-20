New Hanover High reverses decision to require clear backpacks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover High Schools’ Principal Philip Sutton has reversed his decision to require students to have clear backpacks following a shooting in late August.

Sutton recently made that announcement in a letter to students and parents.

A student was injured during a shooting on August 30. About a week later, the school said it would improve its own practice by adding the new safety measure.

You can read the full message sent by Sutton below:

“In the two weeks since the incident at our school, we have met with students, parents, and our staff about how we can improve communication, safety, and the school climate at New Hanover High School. We teach our students that when we know better we should do better, and we want to model that as school leaders. The overwhelming feedback we got from our school community was that while clear backpacks might be an effective security measure, requiring them creates challenges for students that we didn’t intend. At this time we are not going to ask students to use clear backpacks at school. We remain dedicated to making our school environment more safe, positive, and inclusive, and we want you to be part of that process. We will continue working with our parent focus group and listening to the voices of our staff, students, and community. Superintendent Dr. Foust is also working closely with leaders from New Hanover County, who want to support safety in all of our district schools. We sincerely apologize if this policy change created any inconvenience or stress for your family. That is the last thing we want at a time like this. We pledge to work hand-in-hand with our families and stakeholders on our safety efforts going forward. Please reach out any time if you have safety concerns, or if you want to become involved in a focus group around these issues. Thank you for partnering with us to make New Hanover High School the school that we all know it can be. Have a great weekend.”