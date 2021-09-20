New novel features Cape Fear area landmarks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The new novel Mailbox by the Sea features several landmarks, locations and businesses familiar to people in the Cape Fear.

Novelist Mark Grady, a Carolina Beach native, set his romantic suspense story in his hometown, where two young people meet and fall in love at Britt’s Donuts, where the male character works.

The book also features other noteworthy landmarks, including the Kindred Spirit mailbox on Bird Island, near Sunset Beach.

That mailbox plays a prominent role in the storyline.

The author recently spoke with Good Morning Carolina’s Jeff Rivenbark.

Hear more about Mailbox by the Sea, the inspiration behind the book, and Grady’s other projects featuring more familiar locations in the interview above.