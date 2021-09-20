Turning the Tide aims to teach employers how to retain and recruit good workers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Lots of businesses shuttered during the pandemic are reopening across the Cape Fear but many are struggling to find and keep good employees.

You won’t have to travel far to see “Help Wanted” signs in restaurant or store windows.

Many are offering sign-on bonuses, vacation days and other incentives in hopes of getting people to walk in and apply.

Keesha Starr is with K Starr Coaching, a company focused on providing tools and support to individuals who want to grow in their influence.

Between now and November, Starr plans to host three workshops called “Turning the Tide.”

“It is an event to support and give back to local business owners and managers,” Starr said. “The event is a workshop format where leaders can learn how to retain good employees and attract employees.”

The workshops will be held at the following locations:

Ironclad Brewery, Sept. 21, 3-5 p.m.

Waterman’s Brewing, Oct. 19, 3-5 p.m.

WWAY Event Center, Nov. 14, 3-5 p.m.

“Turning The Tide is an opportunity to give back to you, our local business owners, provide a much needed resource during a very trying time,” Starr said.

Admission for each of the events is $10. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.kstarrcoaching.com/events.