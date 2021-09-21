Brunswick County man accused of impersonating police officer faces more charges

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man accused of impersonating a police officer now faces even more charges.

On Monday, a Brunswick County grand jury indicted Eric Cinotti on eight criminal charges. Those include six additional counts of felony Impersonation of a Law Enforcement Officer, one additional count of felony Operating a Vehicle with a Blue Light, and one count of Reckless Driving to Endanger.

The charges are related to incidents that occurred in Leland and Brunswick County in July and are in addition to the charges Cinotti was already facing.

Cinotti was initially arrested on July 23 by detectives with the Leland Police Department and charged with one count of felony Impersonation of a Law Enforcement Officer.

That arrest sparked a comprehensive multi-agency investigation involving the Leland Police Department, the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 20, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office, arrested Cinotti and served him with the eight additional indictments.

He received a $50,000 secured bond. Cinotti has posted bond and is awaiting future court proceedings. He has a bond hearing tentatively scheduled for Oct. 5 in Brunswick County Superior Court.

“We’re grateful for strong partnerships with the DA’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office that allowed us to explore all avenues in this investigation,” Leland Police Chief Brad Shirley said. “The safety of our citizens is our top priority. Sharing that dedication with our partnering agencies not only brought a close to this case but has resulted in a safer region overall.”