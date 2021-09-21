Dog who completed bucket list in New Hanover County dies of canine lymphoma

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In August, we reported the story of Petey, a three-year-old dog suffering from canine lymphoma.

His owner Sarah Smith organized a bucket list of activities to complete in his final weeks.

In the last month, Petey got to check off a lot of items on that list. It including visits to the Wilmington Police and Fire Departments, and meeting local celebrities like Rep. Deb Butler.

Smith confirmed on Monday that Petey died peacefully Saturday morning at home, under his favorite tree, on his favorite blanket.

“He got to do so many things in the last few weeks and we are forever grateful to the community for helping us create these memories,” Smith said. “I miss him more than words can express.”