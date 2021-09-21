Gov. Cooper: NC vaccination numbers still too low

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen gave an update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

According to the NCDHHS, case numbers are high but leveling. Data shows an average of approximately 6,000 new cases each day.

Dr. Cohen says children 17 and younger made up almost a third of new cases last week.

68 percent of adults the state have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. 90 percent of North Carolinians 65 and over have gotten at least one dose.

Cooper and Cohen are now appealing to faith leaders, hoping to increase those numbers.

“This week Secretary Mandy Cohen and I are sharing a letter with faith leaders asking them to encourage their congregations to get vaccinated and to help us combat misinformation about vaccines and treatment,” Cooper said.

The governor also addressed a “fevered pitch” at recent school board meetings statewide, calling on parents to stop bullying, threats, and intimidation.

You can watch the full briefing here: