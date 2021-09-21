Homegrown band releases first album to the Cape Fear region

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Some Bolivia-born-boys and their band, The Hatch Brothers have played in the Cape Fear for more than a decade. Now, they’re releasing their very first album.

Band members Paul and Sam Hatch grew up in Brunswick County, while drummer Phil Milligan calls Carolina Beach home.

- Advertisement -

All three learned how to play and perform in local bars, coffee shops, and concert venues.

Now they’re coming back to the area that raised them, releasing an album with songs of various styles.

Singer and guitarist Sam Hatch says putting this together has almost been like planning a wedding.

They’ll release it on Spotify October 10, and to Wilmington at local concert venue Bourgie Nights October 8 and Mad Katz October 9.

“If you listen to the album, there will be at least one song that strikes a chord anybody. Because we just pull from so many different places,” said Hatch.