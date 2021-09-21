North Carolina man accused of assaulting firemen during fire

GREENVILLE, NC (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man who they say assaulted firefighters as they fought a fire at his North Carolina home.

News outlets report the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters were inside a home in Belvoir on Sept. 9 when a man identified as 40-year-old Desmond Spencer entered and began fighting them.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy used a taser to subdue the homeowner after a struggle. Deputies arrested Spencer and charged him with assault on a government official and probation violation.

He’s jailed on a $35,000 bond and it’s not known if he has an attorney.