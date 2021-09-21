Opening of applications for CFPUA COVID Relief Program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, New Hanover County, and the City of Wilmington today announced the opening of applications for the CFPUA COVID Relief Program, which will provide a total of $1 million to help residents who fell behind on their CFPUA bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CFPUA COVID Relief Program is being funded by allocations from New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington, each of which designated $500,000 from funds they received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which is being administered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The CFPUA COVID Relief Program will be administered by the Good Shepherd Center.

The CFPUA COVID Relief Program provides financial aid to pay for residential CFPUA bill charges incurred after January 27, 2020, that are delinquent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. To qualify for the program, customers’ household income must be at or below 80 percent of the Area Household Income for New Hanover County.

CFPUA customers may apply for the CFPUA COVID Relief Program at CFPUA.org/Relief. Customers unable to apply online may call the Good Shepherd Center at 910-763-4424.

“The CFPUA COVID Relief Program will channel $1 million in federal funds, allocated by our partners at New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington, to help CFPUA customers who have found themselves behind on water and sewer bills as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said CFPUA Executive Director Kenneth Waldroup.

“CFPUA staff have worked with their counterparts at the County, the City, and Good Shepherd to make the application process as easy and simple as possible. If you or your family need some help with overdue CFPUA bills, this program is here just for you, and I would encourage you to apply right now.”

New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman said: “So many of our residents had to make difficult choices to get by during the pandemic, including getting behind on utility bills so they could feed their families. I am pleased that the county’s allocation of $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funds will help Cape Fear Public Utility Authority customers who suffered during the pandemic get a fresh start on their utility bills. And I am grateful that the City of Wilmington agreed to match the county’s contribution so we could double the number of people we can help. This program is a great collaboration, with the help of CFPUA staff and the Good Shepherd Center, and we are all working together to help our residents.”

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said: “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve said that we’re all in this together. The city’s investment of $500,000 from American Rescue Plan funds for utility bill assistance, matched by the county and supported by the Good Shepherd Center, demonstrates once again how our community benefits when local governments and nonprofits work together to help our residents recover. This builds upon the city’s strategic commitment to partnering with nonprofit, faith-based, and community organizations as the surest and best way to strengthen our community and its support network.”

The CFPUA COVID Relief Program is one of several programs offering financial assistance for CFPUA customers. For information on other financial assistance programs, visit CFPUA.org/Assist.