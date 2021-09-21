Pender Early College High recognized among 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County school has been recognized as one of National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021. It is one of eight schools with the honor in North Carolina.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

- Advertisement -

The North Carolina schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:

Burgaw – Pender Early College High School, Pender County School District.

Clinton – Sampson Early College High School, Sampson County School District.

Durham – Pearsontown Elementary School, Durham Public School District.

Elkin – Elkin Middle School, Elkin City School District.

Marshall – Brush Creek Elementary School, Madison County School District.

Vale – Union Elementary School, Lincoln County School District.

Warrensville – Blue Ridge Elementary School, Ashe County School District.

Wilson – Sallie B Howard Charter School, Sallie B. Howard Charter School (98A).

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Secretary Cardona. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”