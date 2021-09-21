Police find North Carolina man shot to death in front yard

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — A North Carolina police department says a man was found shot to death in the front yard of his home.

Winston-Salem police said in a news release on Monday that officers responding to a call south of downtown found 23-year-old Nicolas McGregor lying in a front yard with apparent gunshot wounds.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and pronounced McGregor dead. So far, there have been no arrests in the case.

Police say McGregor’s death marks the 25th homicide in Winston-Salem in 2021, compared to 23 at the same time in 2020.