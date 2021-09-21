Prosecutors: Man defrauded Amazon out of $290,000 by returns

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Prosecutors with the U.S. Department of Justice say a North Carolina man scammed Amazon out of nearly $300,000 by seeking refunds for products that he never actually returned.

The Charlotte Observer reports court filings show Hudson Hamrick of Charlotte was charged Monday with wire fraud.

Hamrick is accused of making more than 300 fraudulent transactions between October 2016 and some time last year.

According to charging documents, Hamrick would order an expensive product from Amazon, file a return and receive a full refund. But the product he sent back was a cheaper version that was often broken and worth less than what he received.