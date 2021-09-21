School board votes against naming Laney football field after former coach

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education has voted against naming Laney High School’s football field.

In July, the board voted to rename the football stadium Buccaneer Stadium. It was previously named after retired deputy superintendent and former Laney principal Dr. Rick Holliday.

52% of those responding to a community survey expressed a desire to name the stadium after former football coach Larry Tootoo, but the board opted not to name it after any person, according to policy.

One board member suggested naming the field itself after Tootoo. It has been discussed several times at recent meetings.

On Tuesday, the board voted against naming the field after Tootoo in a 4-3 vote. Judy Justice, Pete Wildeboer, and Stephanie Walker voted in favor of naming the field after Tootoo. Chair Stefanie Adams, vice-chair Nelson Beaulieu, and members Stephanie Kraybill and Hugh McManus voted against it.

The football field will remain unnamed.

In April 2021, the board voted to remove Holliday’s name from the stadium after a petition gathered more than 4,000 signatures.

Those who organized the petition accused Holliday of ignoring complaints about teachers committing sex crimes against students. Holliday has denied those claims.