Two killed in motorcycle crash near Fort Fisher

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people are dead after their motorcycle crashed into a tree near Fort Fisher over the weekend, troopers say.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Two people were riding northbound on US 421 from Fort Fisher to Kure Beach when the motorcycle drove off the road and hit a tree.

The driver Wanta Peel, 46, and passenger Keith Boyd, 37, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Boyd’s funeral will be held Thursday in Wake Forest.