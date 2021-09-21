Veterans Experience Action Center event to take place in Wilmington this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Winston-Salem Regional Office is holding a Veterans Experience Action Center in Wilmington this week.

The event will provide face-to-face assistance with VA claims and information on VA operations.

Representatives from Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) will be on hand to help veterans file claims, address questions for current claims, and learn more about VA benefits including Vocational Rehabilitation & Employment, education, home loans, insurance, and burial benefits.

Vet Center counselors will be onsite to assist with bereavement, military sexual trauma, substance abuse, and mental health screening.

The event is happening at American Legion Post 10 located at 702 Pine Grove Road in Wilmington.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Visit here to register.