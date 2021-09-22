CCSO searching for suspects who targeted victim

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects that targeted an individual.
CCSO said it started after a brief distant encounter at Sam’s Pit Stop BP convenience store located at 27157 Andrew Jackson Highway East in Delco.
Nickolas Chavis, 25, of Laurinburg was traveling through the area and stopped for gas.
Authorities said while Chavis was at the gas pump, a burgundy Chrysler PT Cruiser entered the parking lot and parked nearby. Two males in the PT Cruiser briefly entered the store, then exited and returned to their vehicle.
They allegedly stared at Chavis until he finished pumping gas.
Both Chavis and the two in the PT Cruiser left the store, traveling on Andrew Jackson Highway in the west bound lane.
CCSO said Chavis needed to travel east, so he put on his turn signal to switch lanes to perform a U-Turn. The driver of the PT Cruiser slammed on the brakes and abruptly switched lanes to get in front of Chavis’ vehicle. The PT Cruiser then stopped in the left lane and a man got out of the car with an object in his hand.
Authorities said the man ran towards Chavis’ vehicle with the object. Chavis accelerated to return to the westbound lane. The man hit Chavis’ vehicle with the object, damaging the driver’s side door.
CCSO shared several photos of the two male suspects — seen on surveillance footage entering the convenience store.
One male is bald with facial hair and multiple tattoos on his face and neck. He is seen wearing a dark-colored short sleeve shirt and dark-colored pants.
The other male has chin length hair and appears to be younger than the other man. He is seen wearing a short sleeve shirt with NASA on it and blue jeans.
Authorities said the burgundy-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser appeared to have a sunroof and possibly a luggage rack.
If you know anything, contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551.