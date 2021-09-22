Cremation by Aquamation: a new way to say goodbye to your loved one

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For years, North Carolinian funeral homes have only had cremation or burial services to offer.

This month, Tranquility Cremation by Aquamation is changing that.

- Advertisement -

The new Wilmington facility uses a state of the art Aquamation chamber, which uses water instead of fire to break down remains.

Eric Bester, the owner says it’s a more human and green choice, comparing the experience to a warm whirlpool bath instead a traditional cremation by fire option. Using only water and alkali solution, the body is placed into the chamber and the temperature is raised. Instead of ashes, family members can spread an almost flour-like substance.

“If you could visualize burying an individual directly in the soil, a lot of folks jokingly say just bury me out in the backyard, this would be the same process as that,” said Bester. “The alkalinity of the soil deteriorates your body down to skeletal remains over time, where we add alkalinity to the water and expedite the process.”

Tranquility Cremation by Aquamation is now open to the public in Wilmington.