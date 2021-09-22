Flash flooding creates several road hazards in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers on Wednesday about several dangerous areas after multiple days of rain.

On Mount Misery Road, several inches of water on the ground caused at least one car to veer off the road into a ditch.

Over on Malmo Loop Road, flooding caused part of the roadway to wash away. The sheriff’s office warning drivers to use an alternative route.

One neighbor says flooding on this road has been an ongoing problem.

“We thought they had it fixed once, they’ve already repaired the road like four times and, I don’t know, they just can’t seem to get it right,” said James Black. “It just sucks because you get all the way to there and then that’s when you find out ‘I’ve got to drive all the way back around.’ So it adds like another 10 minutes to your trip depending on traffic.”

If you notice any flooded areas, you can report them here.



