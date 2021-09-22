Gabby Petito once lived in Wilmington; friends share memories

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Gabby Petito‘s story has caught the attention of those across the nation. Turns out, she lived and worked in Wilmington only a few years ago.

Smoke on the Water General Manager Lara Witschen says Petito worked there from September 2017 to January 2019.

She said Petito touched the lives of so many, adding she was full of joy.

The restaurant has set up a table in remembrance of their former coworker and friend.

On Tuesday, Petito’s body was discovered in a camping area within Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, and the initial manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Her fiancée, Brian Laundrie, is a person of interest in the case. He remains missing over a week after his family said they last saw him. Law enforcement are searching for him in Florida.

Petito’s last known contact with family was in late August while she was in Grand Teton National Park, authorities said. She was reported missing on September 11 — 10 days after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip without her.

We will have more from locals who knew Petito starting tonight at 5 p.m. on WWAY News.