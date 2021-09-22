Inches of rain cause flooding problems around southeastern NC

CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY) — The past two days of rain has left many places in southeastern North Carolina under water.

Some places have seen several inches of rain since Tuesday morning. Several flash flooding warnings has been issued by the National Weather Service office in Wilmington over the last 24-36 hours.

Awful flooding on Canterbury Rd. at Independence Blvd. in Wilmington. @NWSWilmingtonNC pic.twitter.com/mYqntKLSzp — Helen Holt (@helenholt123) September 22, 2021

The City of Wilmington tweeted out a list of roads experiencing flooding as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office also took to social media to share information of areas that are flooded.

Brunswick County Schools began the day on a 2-hour delay.

Brunswick Community College says all campuses will close at 4:00 p.m. including the fitness & aquatics center due to hazardous road conditions.

Remember — turn around, don’t drown! A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.

A cold front will move through the region by Thursday morning, which will leave drier and pleasant weather for Friday into the weekend.

Share photos of flooding with WWAY here.