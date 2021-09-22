77 F
Wilmington
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Home News NC NC business owner explains viral truck billboard is actually a pro-vaccine message

NC business owner explains viral truck billboard is actually a pro-vaccine message

By
WWAY News
-
0

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) — David Oakley’s digital billboard message was likely seen by thousands of people in uptown Charlotte over the weekend. Even more people saw pictures of the billboard on social media.

Oakley, the owner of BooneOakley advertising agency, spoke to WBTV Monday night about why he wanted to have the provocative message displayed throughout the city.

- Advertisement -

Oakley knows all about creatively captivating an audience. He’s run BooneOakley for more than two decades.

“BooneOakley specializes in doing work that gets noticed, talked about and shared,” said Oakley with a smile.

Sunday’s billboard message featured simple white lettering on a black background.

It read, ‘Don’t get vaccinated.’ Under the note was the name, ‘Wilmore Funeral Home’

Read more here.

We're everywhere you need us to be. #ThisIsThePlace

Talk To Us

Talk to WWAY's anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, report it! We'd love to hear from you.

Watch Us

We live, work and play right here in the Cape Fear. We're your neighbors. We celebrate community and we tell your stories. We're the most trusted source for way more local news.

Video Central|Live Stream

Get Alerts

Download the WWAY News and StormTrack 3 Weather Apps on your smart phone or tablet device to receive breaking news and weather push notifications the minute it happens.

Mobile App|Weather App

HOME

NEWS

COMMUNITY

FEATURES

WEATHER

SPORTS

© 2020 WWAY-TV3. Website Design & Hosting by ChartLocal