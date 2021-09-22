NC business owner explains viral truck billboard is actually a pro-vaccine message

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) — David Oakley’s digital billboard message was likely seen by thousands of people in uptown Charlotte over the weekend. Even more people saw pictures of the billboard on social media.

Oakley, the owner of BooneOakley advertising agency, spoke to WBTV Monday night about why he wanted to have the provocative message displayed throughout the city.

Oakley knows all about creatively captivating an audience. He’s run BooneOakley for more than two decades.

“BooneOakley specializes in doing work that gets noticed, talked about and shared,” said Oakley with a smile.

Sunday’s billboard message featured simple white lettering on a black background.

It read, ‘Don’t get vaccinated.’ Under the note was the name, ‘Wilmore Funeral Home’

