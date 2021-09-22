North Carolina man accused of assault of 4-year-old

BEAUFORT, NC (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office has filed charges against a man after health care workers reported a 4-year-old child was brought to a hospital with a severe head injury.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 31-year-old Matthew David Langley of Newport is charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

The news release says detectives responded to a hospital in Morehead City on Sunday after the child was taken there by emergency workers.

Detectives learned the child is the daughter of Langley’s girlfriend and determined the child’s injuries didn’t match the story provided to investigators.