Ocean Isle Beach man charged with statutory rape

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An Ocean Isle Beach man faces more child sex crimes charges.

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Special Crimes Unit have charged Luis Manuel Canuel, 57, of Eastbrook Avenue in Ocean Isle Beach with first degree statutory rape (child under the age of 13), and two counts of statutory rape of a child <=15.

- Advertisement -

These charges are in addition to previous charges from May of two counts of statutory rate of child by adult (child between the ages of 8 and 10 years old), and statutory sex offense with a child by adult (child between ages of 4 and 6 years old). Canuel was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center on May 5 and issued a $1 million bond.

He remains in jail and has been issued an additional $400,000 bond for the most recent charges.