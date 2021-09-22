Sheriff: 2 killed in Fayetteville home invasion

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says two people were fatally shot during a home invasion.
News outlets report that the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responding to a report of a home invasion and shooting at a Fayetteville home around 5 a.m. Wednesday found two people who had been shot to death.
Sheriff Ennis Wright tweeted that two people were pronounced dead on the scene and the department’s homicide unit is investigating.
Authorities didn’t say whether anyone else was injured.