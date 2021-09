WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Starz has released the season 2 trailer for the show “Hightown”

The show relocated to the Wilmington to film the second season.

- Advertisement -

“Hightown” follows a national marine fisheries service agent in Provincetown, Massachusetts who finds herself intertwined with a murder investigation as she wrestles with her own addictions to alcohol and drugs.

Starz says “Hightown” season 2 will premiere on Sunday, October 17.