Team of the Week: Pender Patriots

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) – The Pender Patriots are the week 5 Team of the Week for a 54-0 shutout against Dixon during homecoming.

The win moved the Patriots to a 2-1 record. They have not had a winning season since 2010, when Pender was coached by their current coach, Tom Eanes.

With 344 rushing yards, the ground game has been a staple for Pender. They feature a triple option attack – and have 3 players with 200 rushing yards or more through 3 games. Antonio Bea has 241 and 5 touchdowns, junior Kelvin Robinson has 222 and a touchdown, and senior Jadon Lee has 260 and 3 touchdowns.

The defense has also pitched 2 shutouts in wins.

Up next for Pender is Lakewood, then they start Waccamaw conference play with South Columbus.