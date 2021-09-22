Two Wilmington cops honored with national award for saving woman

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two Wilmington police officers have been honored with a national award.

Officers Kyle Petrone and Bradley Speight were given the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum “Officer of the Month” Award.

The duo rescued a woman from a fire in February. They kicked in the door of a home and found an unresponsive woman on the floor with severe burns, pulling her from the home just as EMS arrived.

At the time, Chief Donnie William said “this is another example of our officers going above and beyond the line of duty.” He and Mayor Bill Saffo presented the officers with the award at the city council meeting Tuesday night.