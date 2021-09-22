US Coast Guard saves man stung by 300 pound stingray

RHODE ISLAND (WJAR / CNN) — A Rhode Island man is home from the hospital after a scary encounter with a stingray that’s barbs went into his leg while on a fishing boat.

Video taken by the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod showed dramatic moments leading up to the rescue of the man, just 30 miles south of Montauk near Long Island, New York, Sunday night.

“We get the information a 300-pound stingray stung this guy in the leg and he needs critical care,” said Lt. Junior Andrew Doyle of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The call came in at about 8 p.m. The medevac from Massachusetts was there by 9 p.m. with another crew in the water from New York.

