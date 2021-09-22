Willard plant nursery expands operation to include two new growing fields

WILLARD, NC (WWAY) — Johnson Nursery Corporation in Willard is expanding its business.

The wholesale plant nursery has added new 20-acre parcel of land, labeled Fields 11 and 12, to its operation.

“This expansion of the family-owned business will increase production and employment by 10% within the next two years,” a release from the company wrote.

On Friday, the nursery will commemorate the opening of Field 11 by placing the first plant in the new 10-acre section. In 2022, the next 10-acre section, Field 12 will also receive commemoration.

With the development of Fields 11 and 12, Johnson Nursery Corporation says they will be able to add to their selection of more than 1,400 varieties of shrubs, annuals, perennials, grasses and tropicals and in so doing, will increase their workforce of more than 100 employees by 10%.

“Our core value at Johnson Nursery is to improve lives with the Lord’s guidance by providing the highest quality plant experience. A significant part of that is making Johnson Nursery an enjoyable place to work,” President and owner David Johnson said. “Our employees are the center of our business and we strive to enrich their lives as much as we strive to strengthen the community where they live. We are so blessed to be a part of this community and our goal with this expansion is to give more members of our community a great place to work and grow. With Fields 11 and 12, we will be able to increase production that will house even more beautiful plants and flowers that the everyday homeowner would be proud to place in their gardens.”