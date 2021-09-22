WPD: Six-month long drug investigation ends with two arrests

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A six-month long drug investigation led to two people being arrested on Tuesday, police say.

The Wilmington Police Special Investigation Division conducted a search warrant at a home at the Quad Apartments.

WPD says officers discovered 266 grams of methamphetamine, 38.1 grams of opiates, 13.1 grams of marijuana, 2.62 grams of MDMA, 311 grams of cocaine, and cash.

40-year-old Kevin Holt was arrested and is charged with Conspiracy Sell/ Deliver Controlled substance, Conspire Traffic Methamphetamine, trafficking Cocaine, PWISD Cocaine, trafficking Opium, Possession of Marijuana, stolen firearm, and additional charges.

He is currently being held on $5,015,000 bond.

Brandy Nicole Southard, 35, was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with intent to sell deliver Cocaine, trafficking Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, and additional charges.

Southard is being held in jail under a 600,000 secured bond.