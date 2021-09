SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — On Wednesday, there was a sanitary sewer overflow at a manhole outside of the 9th Street lift station in Southport.

The city says this spill was due to inflow and infiltration from the recent heavy rain.

Approximately 6,600 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into Cottage Creek.

The Division of Water Resources and Marine Fisheries was notified of the spill immediately, according to the city.