Multiple fire crews respond to gas station fire in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Several fire crews responded to a fire at a gas station in Leland early Thursday morning.

The fire was at the Citgo gas station located at 115 Village Road NE near the Food Lion grocery store. It was reported around 4:42 a.m.

When Leland firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from all sides of the building and they quickly extinguished the fire.

A fire official on the scene tells WWAY there was heavy smoke and heat damage inside the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire crews from New Hanover, Leland, Navassa, and North West also responded to the scene including Brunswick County EMS. No one was injured.