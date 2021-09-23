Oak Island to host joint emergency services training exercise Thursday

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island will host a multi-agency Joint Emergency Services Training Exercise Thursday evening.

The exercise will start at 7:30 p.m. and last approximately two hours. It will be held within the Intracoastal Waterway near The Point, simulating a boat crash on Sheep Island.

“The purpose of this exercise will be to further develop and strengthen the inter-agency coordination between local responders for this type of event, as well as integrating aerial response features made available through new drone technology,” the Town of Oak Island wrote in a release.

Participating agencies will include the Oak Island Fire Department, Oak Island Police Department, Oak Island Water Rescue, and Oak Island UAS Services.

“Any residents or visitors in the area are asked to please not interfere with the training, and onlookers must do so from a safe, respectable distance,” the release stated. “Please do not try to approach or speak with responders onsite, even if they are not currently engaged in training activities.”